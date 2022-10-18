BJP leader Kapil Mishra dares Manish Sisodia to take lie detector test

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday challenged Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to undertake a lie detector and narco test over his allegations that during an interrogation by the CBI he was pressurised to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Manish Sisodia comes out after interrogation and gives false statements about officers of top central agencies. I challenge him to either apologise or face media by 5 pm today and say he's ready for a lie detector test and Narco test," the BJP leader said.

Sisodia after his interrogation on Monday alleged that the whole case against him is fake and they said "they'll make me Chief Minister".

"Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the nine hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," Sisodia said.

"I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM," he alleged.



The CBI also issued a statement refuting Sisodia's allegations made to the media and asserted that he was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of the investigation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra yesterday lashed out at the Deputy CM's statement and said it was an "Operation Non-cooperation" and "Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar" from Sisodia and other AAP leaders and "they are trying to convert vice into victory".

While replying to Sisodia's statement post-CBI interrogation, Sambit Patra told ANI that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, both are looking for an opportunity in politics in the disaster of corruption.

Asked about Sisodia's denying the allegations of irregularities in the 'Delhi Excise Policy', Patra said, "Have you ever seen someone committing the crime after coming out of the interrogation."

"They both (Sisodia and Kejriwal) are looking for an opportunity in politics in the disaster of corruption. This is a Jashn-e-Bhrashtachaar", Patra underlined. Adding that Kejriwal and Sisodia are trying to convert a vice into a victory. (ANI)

