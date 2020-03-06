Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Anand was allegedly killed here on his birthday.
The incident took place at his apartment in Kuvempu Nagar here while he was
Superintendent of Police Chandra Gupta said that the police has arrested one person in connection with the case and further investigations were on. (ANI)
BJP leader killed in Karnataka's Mysuru
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:14 IST
Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Anand was allegedly killed here on his birthday.