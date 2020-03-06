Visuals from outside the apartment in Mysuru.
Visuals from outside the apartment in Mysuru.

BJP leader killed in Karnataka's Mysuru

ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:14 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Anand was allegedly killed here on his birthday.
The incident took place at his apartment in Kuvempu Nagar here while he was
Superintendent of Police Chandra Gupta said that the police has arrested one person in connection with the case and further investigations were on. (ANI)

