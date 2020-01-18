BJP leader Mukul Roy (File Photo)
BJP leader Mukul Roy (File Photo)

BJP leader Mukul Roy interrogated by Kolkata Police in hawala case

ANI | Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:42 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): BJP leader Mukul Roy was interrogated by Kolkata Police in a hawala case at Kalighat Police Station on Saturday.
A court had earlier ordered the police to file an FIR in the case.
Roy is named as an accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. (ANI)

iocl
iocl