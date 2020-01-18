Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): BJP leader Mukul Roy was interrogated by Kolkata Police in a hawala case at Kalighat Police Station on Saturday.
A court had earlier ordered the police to file an FIR in the case.
Roy is named as an accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. (ANI)
BJP leader Mukul Roy interrogated by Kolkata Police in hawala case
ANI | Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:42 IST
