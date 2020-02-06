BJP leader N. Ramachandra Rao slams Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi, says JNU does not represent entire youth

Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): BJP leader N. Ramachandra Rao on Thursday attacked Asaduddin Owaisi for making provocative statements and asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be aware that the entire youth of the country is not associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University or some section of Shaheen Bagh.

Asking Owaisi to apologise to the nation for making provocative statements, Ramachandra Rao said, "From the day when CAA was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, Owaisi has been speaking in a very provocative language. Yesterday, he made a controversial statement that Shaheen Bagh will turn into a Jallianwala Bagh. This shows that instead of wishing for peace in the country, he wants to provoke the minority community."

Rao demanded Owaisi "to apologise to the nation for giving such provocative statements." He further said that Asaduddin needs to tell the minority community that the CAA is in their interest. "It is an act that gives nationality but does not take away nationality," he added.

On Wednesday, while speaking to ANI over the phone, Owaisi was asked that there are indications from the government that after February 8, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared. In reply, he had said, "Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising."

Besides attacking Owaisi, the BJP leader also slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying that the youth will lathi-charge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramachandra Rao said, "This type of childish and highly objectional talk by Rahul Gandhi shows that his level of immaturity."

"Rahul Gandhi does not know that the youth of this country is not some section of the Jawaharlal Nehru University or some section of Shaheen Bagh. The majority of Indian youth have always been supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, his popularity is increasing day by day. For Rahul, the youth means some students of JNU who are either members of tukde-tukde gang or have the urban Naxal background, are leftist, anti-Modi, anti-India, anti-BJP. If such demonstrations are being exposed in the media. You can't say that this is the entire youth of the country. The youth of this country are nationalists and they will not tolerate any anti-national activity which is happening in Shaheen Bagh and JNU," he added.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi. He had said, "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi said. (ANI)

