BJP leader PVN Madhav accuses YSRCP of indulging in 'murder politics'

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Member of Legislative Council, PVN Madhav, criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for "indulging in murder politics in the otherwise peaceful Vizianagaram district" on Tuesday.

This criticism came after K Narayana Rao, BJP corporator and member in the 21st ward of Vizianagaram, was attacked by unknown persons, by stabbing 14 times, on Monday, as per the police.

“We have made an appeal to the district superintendent Rajkumari, the culprits behind the attack must be severely punished,” he said.

PVN Madhav was also quoted saying “The YSRCP is encouraging murder politics which the North Andhra region has never experienced. The murder attempt on Narayana Rao is a mere example of YSRCP atrocities. Now the ruling party leaders are trying to sideline the case but BJP will not sit idle if that happens.” (ANI)