BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal condoles Jaswant Singh's death

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday condoled the death of veteran party leader Jaswant Singh who passed away in the national capital earlier in the day.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Jaswant Singh contributed a lot to the BJP since the beginning. I pay my condolence to his family."



According to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, Major Jaswant Singh (Retired), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative.

A veteran BJP leader, Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

Singh was Minister for Finance, Minister for Defence, and Minister for External Affairs during the government led by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

