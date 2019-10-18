BJP leader seeks FIR against advocate Dhavan for tearing papers in SC during Ayodhya case hearing

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): BJP leader Abhishek Dubey on Friday filed a police complaint demanding FIR against advocate Rajeev Dhavan for tearing papers and maps handed over to him by the counsel of All India Hindu Mahasabha in the Supreme Court on October 16.

Dhavan, while appearing for one of the Muslim parties in Ayodhya case, had on Wednesday tore the maps and papers after which the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Bar Council of India (BCI) against Dhavan.

The complainant in the letter has said that the Supreme Court advocate committed a "highly unethical" act by tearing into pieces a copy of the map submitted before the top court. (ANI)

