BJP leader seeks UP Power minister's interference against corruption by electricity department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former president of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Laxmikant Bajpai on Thursday wrote to the state's power minister Shrikant Sharma flagging the alleged corruption in the electricity meter reading and purported delay in correcting the faulty meters by the employees of electricity department.

Bajpai called for the intervention of the power minister to stop the alleged corruption.

In his letter Bajpai stated that there were reports of discrepancies in electricity bills of users."In 'smart meter' the bill amount is inflated 2.5 times as compared to the reading on the electronic meter," he said.

Bajpai alleged that electricity department officials deliberately delay correcting the faulty meter and demand bribes from the user to do so.

"It is essential to inspect the meters but there is corruption going on in the guise of this exercise and it cannot be overlooked," he said in the letter. (ANI)

