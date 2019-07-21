BJP leader shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local BJP leader BS Tomar, was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in Dasna on Saturday night.

According to police, a call was received on 100 number at about 9 pm, after which they reached the spot.

"The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon," said Neeraj Kumar Jadon, SP, Rural, Ghaziabad.

"Further details will come after the post-mortem examination," said the officer. (ANI)

