BJP leader slams Maharashtra govt for not providing security to Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Kadam has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and slammed the government for not providing security to actor Kangana Ranaut.

"It has been more than 100 hours (4 days) since actress Kangana Ranaut openly tweeted that she is ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus but she needs protection. Unfortunately, the Maharashtra government hasn't provided her any protection till now," Kadam's letter dated August 29 reads.

"Bollywood and politicians are considered to be role models so it is extremely important to initiate a crackdown on the drug link with Bollywood. My question is why hasn't the Maharashtra Government provided security to Kangana. Is the Government scared of her revelations which will hurt the mighty? If there are any political links that also need to be exposed," the letter added.

Maharashtra Government immediately provided security to Rhea Chakraborty, "prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case" then why so much delay with Kangana? the BJP leader asked in his letter.

"This nexus of Bollywood and drugs mafia needs to be eradicated," he said.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had on August 28 asked for details from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that may have surfaced during their investigation in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had earlier this week registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

