BJP leader slams Mamata for blaming Centre for Tapas Pal's death

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): BJP's state unit vice president Chandra Kumar Bose on Wednesday advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to not play politics on the body of the deceased actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal.

Talking to ANI, Bose said: "Firstly, I would like to pay my condolences to Tapas Pal's family. He was a great actor. We lost him very early. Chief Minister Banerjee's allegation against the Central government is unfortunate. One should not do politics on anybody's demise."

Chief Minister Banerjee has blamed the BJP and the Centre for Pal's deteriorating health, which resulted in his death.

Bose said: "Tapas Pal's death is not healthy for any state, government and any chief minister to say something at this juncture. If there are any charges against a person, certainly, there is a lot of mental pressure, but then the charges are the creation of the individuals. So, how can she blame the government for taking action against the person." (ANI)

