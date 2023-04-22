BJP leader Surendra Matiala murder case: Delhi Police nabs 6 people, says shooter associated with gangster

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Matiala was shot dead at his office in the national capital's Dwarka by two assailants, Delhi Police has nabbed six accused, including the shooter who is related to an absconding gangster.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Dwarka Harsha Vardhan Mandava said, "Six accused, including the shooter Yogesh, have been nabbed in the Surendra Matiala murder case. Two are juvenile among the nabbed ones."



"Shooter is a resident of the Jhajjar district. He is related to an absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan. The motive will be clear when we will nab the main conspirator," the DCP added.

A weapon has been recovered from his (Yogesh's) possession, police said, adding that the five others were booked under a criminal conspiracy.

According to police, an initial investigation has revealed that the incident took place as the accused wanted to show their dominance in the area. They were linked with Sangwan through messaging application Signal.

A social media post also got viral in which Kapil Sangwan took responsibility for the killing, police said.



According to the police, an incident of firing was reported on the April 14 evening in the Bindapur area where the 60-year-old BJP leader was shot dead.

According to police sources, two assailants with their faces covered had reached Matiala's office and opened fire at the BJP leader. They fired 10 rounds at Matiala before fleeing. Matiala was declared brought dead at the hospital, sources said.

Sources further said that the assailants had reached the victim's shop on a motorcycle. A third person stayed with the bike while the two suspects carried out the attack after which they fled on the bike.

Matiala's niece and one more person present at the time of the attack were able to survive the attack because they managed to hide below a table, police said.

According to police sources, Matiala was involved in a property dispute, and police are investigating that as well.

Matiala lived in the Uttam Nagar area with his family.

He was also the co-in-charge of the Najafgarh Kisan Morcha. He had also contested the MCD elections on a BJP ticket. (ANI)

