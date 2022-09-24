BJP leader Sushil Modi hits back at JDU President Lallan Singh over 'Jumlebaaz' remarks on Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday hit back at JD(U) President Lallan Singh for commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bihar visit and said that he became MP thrice with the "grace of BJP".

Sushil Kumar Modi hit back on JDU President Lallan Singh and told ANI that The JDU President Lallan Singh forget that even once you could not dare to contest the election of MLA while you become MP thrice with Support of BJP and once in year 2014 You Contest Lok Sabha election alone lost by margin of 1 Lakh votes..

"I want to inform JDU President that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been MLA 5 times. When the Union Home Minister became an MP, he won the election by a margin of 5.5 lakh votes. You are the national president of that party (JDU) which has only 43 MLAs and Home Minister Amit Shah has been the national president of that party which has more than 13 hundred MLAs. With whom are you comparing yourself? Sushil Modi told ANI.

Senior BJP Leader from Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi further told ANI that "JDU- Grand Alliance leaders were expecting that Home Minister Shah will speak in Seemachal Rally on the line of Hindu-Muslim but during the 30-minutes speech, such thing did not happen there so out of frustration JDU -RJD leaders unnecessary attacking him."

Sushil Modi also refutes the JDU President's claim that he was the leader of the JP Movement in 1974 and said "You were nowhere to be seen in the 1974 movement and I heard your name for the first time in 1995 so the way you are commenting on Union Home Minister doesn't suit you".

Former Dy CM Bihar Sushil Modi also said, "Why did JDU President forget that you have given all the documents and evidence that the CBI has against the Lalu family? You went to the Patna High Court against Lalu Yadav Family in a case of corruption. You will have to face the same fate in Janata Dal (U) as what happened to George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and RCP Singh. The stature of a leader does not become big by making petty remarks about the Home Minister of the country."

JD(U) President Lallan Singh launched a sharp attack on Amit Shah yesterday saying "Our party do not need a certificate from him and Bihar will become the centre of "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024 General election."

Singh sarcastically said the "Home Minister had redefined graft as people become "spotless" after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the same time, those in the opposition are corrupt and targeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Lallan Singh tweeted against Shah today and called him Jumlebaz. (ANI)