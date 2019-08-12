BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh injured finger at event in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 12 (ANI): BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, suffered an injury in his finger of the right hand while getting down from his vehicle on Monday.

Singh was attending an event here when he got injured.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avnish Awasthi said, "BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swatantra Dev Singh has suffered an injury in the little finger of his right hand. He has conveyed that he is being taken care of in Muzaffarnagar, although the injury shall require appropriate surgery." (ANI)

