BJP leader Tarun Chugh writes to Punjab Governor, EC; alleges Model Code violation by AAP leaders in Jalandhar bypoll

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh has written to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit complaining against Aam Aadmi Party leader and state minister Harbhajan Singh Eto and other members of the party alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct in by-election to Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Chugh wrote a similar letter to the Election Commission.

In his letter, Chugh alleged that AAP leaders had violated the Model Code of Conduct by putting up posters with slogan meaning 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao'.

Chugh said the posters do not contain the "name of the printer, nor do they mention who has issued them, which is a mandatory requirement as per MCC guidelines".

He said the posters have been put by Harbhajan Singh Eto and other leaders of AAP "to influence the election".



He sought removal of the posters, FIR and stern action against Harbhajan Singh ETO and other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party.

Noting that bypoll to Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 10, he said "such illegal activities of pasting posters without following procedure tantamount to unfair electoral practices for which a strict action is called for".

"The commission may file an FIR incorporating the applicable legal provisions as mentioned above and take stern action for violating Model Code of Conduct. May please direct the election observers to take necessary steps for removing such posters and prevent further violation of the MCC by such persons," Chugh added.

Aam Aadmi Party had launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" last month.

Party leader Gopal Rai alleged that Modi government had failed to fulfil its promises. (ANI)

