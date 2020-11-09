BJP leader urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on LK Advani

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to confer Bharat Ratna on veteran party leader Lal Krishna Advani.

"As you are aware, Lal Krishna Advani has been in public life for over seven decades. His service, sacrifice, and contribution to the cause of motherland through the RSS, Bharatiya Janata Sangh, and the BJP is something phenomenal. Impeccably clean and honest in his personal and public life, a leader with utmost credibility and a man with abundant knowledge and experience on national and international affairs, Advani is one such person of whom every one of us feels proud," Shankaramurthy stated.



"It is the ardent desire of thousands of party workers in particular and people in general that Advani should be conferred with Bharat Ratna which he richly, rightly and eminently deserves in all respects... I, on the behalf of thousands of party workers in Karnataka, request you to kindly confer Bharat Ratna on Advani," he said.

On Sunday, LK Advani turned 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Advani at his residence to wish him.

Advani was born on November 8 in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After Partition, his family moved to India. (ANI)

