BJP leader Waseem Bari, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother, succumbed to their injuries after terrorists fired upon them, said Police on Wednesday.

"Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Terrorists fired upon BJP leader Wasim Bari outside his shop near Bandipur police station at around 9 pm, sources said on Wednesday.

"The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of the incident," Singh added.

In the firing, his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir also got injured, sources said.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav in a tweet extended condolences to the family.

"Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari's father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family," he tweeted. (ANI)

