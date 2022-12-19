BJP leader Yaqoob Malik appeals to Kashmiri Pandit employees to return to valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): BJP leader Malik Yaqoob on Monday appealed to fear-stricken Kashmiri pandit employees to return to the valley and assured them of full protection of their lives.

Speaking to ANI, Malik Yaqoob from Srinagar said, "They (Kashmiri Pandits) do not need to fear. Such kinds of threats keep coming. We have faced a lot of threats so far. We have been enduring these threats for the last 30 years".

"Several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were martyred. But we are the citizens of this nation. We have made sacrifices for this nation. We are even ready to sacrifice our children for this nation. We are ready to sacrifice our life for this nation," Yaqoob said.

Yaqoob was responding to threats allegedly received by Kashmiri pandits from TRF, a terror organisation.

'I appeal to employees of the pandit community to return to Kashmir. The people of Kashmir stand behind you. The Sikh community is with you. Every person is with you. There is no need to fear," he added.



Yaqoob claimed such threats are a part of the propaganda of Pakistan.

'Kashmiri Pandits have to show some courage. These threats are just another propaganda of Pakistan. It is a conspiracy not only of Pakistan but of several countries. It is on the agenda of Pakistan which is responsible for killings in Kashmir. Many innocent people including pandits and Sarpanches have been killed. I salute their sacrifices," Yaqoob added.

The BJP leader assured Kashmir pandit employees that the administration of Jammu and Kashmir is standing with them.

"The BJP government is with you. LG administration of Jammu and Kashmir is with you. Every Muslim in Kashmir is wishing to see you performing your duty. To see you residing at your place of accommodation whether it is in colonies or anywhere," he said.

"It is not just TRF, but other terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba that have killed people in Kashmir. If we get bogged down by fear, we would not able to walk out. The more you fear, the more you will grow weaker,' he added.

Malik added that Kashmir is in a state of war fuelled by Pakistan for the last 30 years

"It is not India of 1962. Today we can challenge countries like the USA, China and Russia. So, you do not need to fear anyone. Kashmir is in a state of war started by Pakistan for the last 30 years. It is the duty of the administration of Jammu and Kashmir and the police to give you protection, he added. (ANI)

