BJP leaders booked for candlelight march in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres for conducting a candlelight march in connection with the death of an Army jawan who was hacked to death by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor.

The case was registered against them as the BJP leaders carried out the protest without proper permission, Chennai Police Officials said

A case has been filed against them under sections 143, 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 41(6), Police officials said.

Notably, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai participated in a one-day hunger strike and silent candlelight march along with party workers on Tuesday against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the alleged killing of an Army jawan by a DMK ward councillor in Krishnagiri.

In this regard, on Wednesday, Annamalai along with ex-servicemen met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan.

"The ex-servicemen conveyed their grievances to the Governor and expressed they are unsafe in Tamil Nadu. Governor listened to ex-servicemen and he has taken it very strictly," Annamalai told ANI.

He further said that the Governor is also "pained" by the incident.



"Governor also informed us that he is pained by whatever has happened. He promised that he would look into it and get back to them," the BJP chief said.

Annamalai said that the Governor was also requested to act and give a government job and compensation to the family of the deceased.

He further hit out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and said, "CM not saying anything in remorse shows his moral failure. Army men have taken care of us for years now it's CM's duty to take care of them."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the jawan's death case in Krishnagiri.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman Prabhu over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

