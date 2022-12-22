BJP leader's convoy allegedly attacked by Bhim Army workers, investigation underway

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Ram Kumar Chaudhary's convoy on Thursday was allegedly attacked by Bhim Army workers, informed police officials.

Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh said that the BJP leader alleged that the leader had left for Dehradun in vehicles with his companions when dozens of Bhim Army workers attacked their vehicles with sticks on the Delhi Highway.

"About four to five people traveling in the vehicles have suffered injuries, and somehow managed to escape," said SP Swapan Kishore Singh.





According to the information, BJP leader Ram Kumar Chaudhary has demanded action from the police, accusing Bhim Army workers of breaking the glasses of vehicles with sticks.

The police has sent the injured to the hospital for treatment, while the BJP leader demanded action against the accused.

"A report of a fight incident has been received, the police force has been sent to the spot, instructions have been given by the police to collect additional information and CCTV footage and observe the incident, advance action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to the fore," said SP Dehat Swapna Kishore.

The police are investigating the whole matter and further details are awaited. (ANI)

