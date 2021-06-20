BJP leaders distribute yellow rice to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [Indore], June 20 (ANI): In order to encourage people to take their COVID-19 vaccine doses and complete the target of inoculating three lakh people by Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders went door-to-door giving yellow rice and urging them to get vaccinated.



BJP MP Shankar Lalwani said that the Aadhaar card is not necessary for taking the vaccine. "On showing voter ID, passport, or even bank passbook, the vaccine will be administered after registering on the spot at the vaccination centre tomorrow," he added.

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive emphasised that the entire management for the large-scale vaccination will be done in a manner similar to voting in the elections.

"For the purpose of vaccination, our workers will sit by help desks at the vaccination centres set up in rural and urban areas. Together the leaders will go out on a cycle from tomorrow morning to make people aware. The entire management will be done in the same way as it is done for voting in elections," Ranadive said at a press conference. (ANI)

