BJP leaders from Odisha visit Fani-hit Puri, prepare roadmap for redevelopment

Puri (Odisha) [India], 8 June (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Odisha state visited Rahangiria village, which was one of the worst affected areas by Cyclone Fani in the Puri district of the state.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, along with party spokesperson Sambit Patra, reviewed the situation in the village, which was badly affected by the cyclone on May 4. The leaders interacted with the villagers in Biraharekrushnapur Panchayat of the district.

"Along with party leader Shri @pcsarangi, Shri @sambitswaraj visited Rahangiria village in Biraharekrushnapur Panchayat in Puri district today. Interacted with the villagers affected by #CycloneFani. Had visited the village on May 5 post-cyclone," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Saturday.

During the inspection, the ministers held a meeting with associations of the region's hotels, rice mills, banks as well as coir board and district administration to prepare a roadmap for the reconstruction of the coastal district affected by the cyclone.

The delegation suggested banks to expedite loan processing and work for the restoration of ATMs and point of sales devices before the upcoming Rath Yatra festival.

"We spoke to businessmen and banking systems in Puri today to work out ways to bring more loans to the district so as to re-establish tourism in the district. In Sadar district, electricity has returned but it is yet to come in this village", the Petroleum Minister told ANI.

The main focus of the visit was to urge the banks to expedite the loan disbursement, so that the hotels and mills are able to become functional again.

"There has been good progress in restoration with around 30% hotels being currently functional. Loan restructuring for hotel industry has been initiated as per RBI guidelines," Pradhan tweeted, adding that he has suggested insurance companies for 30 % interim payment to hotel association members.

"16 out of 18 rice mills in Puri district have been affected. Suggested banks to consider the request of association members for defering interest payment and financial assistance under MSME schemes," he added. (ANI)

