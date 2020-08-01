BJP leaders from Rajasthan competing with each other: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government and alleged that its leaders were competing with each other.

Gehlot, who reached Jaipur from Jaisalmer, also alleged that BSP chief Mayawati was under pressure from investigating agencies and was making remarks against Congress in relation to the political situation in the state.

"In these crucial times when the country is battling COVID-19, the BJP is hell-bent to topple the Rajasthan government and is busy finding ways for horse-trading. Their leaders are competing against each other. In Jaisalmer, I asked where is Vasundhara Raje and who will be a viable option in place of her. They have propped up Gajendra Singh Shekhawat but he could not make it," he said.

He said Shekhawat had not answered allegations about alleged attempts to topple the government.

Gehlot said while questions are being raised on the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress, there was a similar joining of legislators in the BJP in the past.

"Mayawati is under the pressure of CBI and ED, hence giving statements against Congress. BSP MLAs in the state merged with Congress as per law. Those MLAs merged for development in their areas. When four TDP MPs joined BJP in Rajya Sabha no one questioned that, now they are saying that merger with Congress is wrong. There is no merit in her arguments," he said.

Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot were shifted to a hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into political crisis after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open. (ANI)

