BJP leaders frustrated by internal discord, few MPs trying to join TMC, says Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were annoyed by their internal discord that a few of their MPs were trying to join the TMC.

This comes amid speculation that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are going to leave the party ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls.

"Yesterday some said Sougata Ray and others are joining another party. Sougata babu is a senior MP. BJP leaders are trying to silence the fact that they are annoyed at their internal discord as three to four of their MPs and other leaders are contacting us to join Trinamool Congress," Ghosh said at a press conference here.



TMC MP Sougata Roy, too, commented on the same speculation earlier on Saturday, saying that he stood firmly with his party and would never join the BJP, adding BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh was a "third-class" politician and "Bahubali' for saying that he and five others were going leaving the party.

Despite the clarification by Roy, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that many leaders from Congress, CPM, and TMC are looking forward to joining the BJP.

"BJP will fight independently, we believe in the politics of 51 per cent vote. It is true that many leaders from Congress, CPM and TMC want to join BJP and we will accommodate them as per their capability," he told ANI. (ANI)

