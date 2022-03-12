BJP leaders in Bengal unhappy, looking for alternative politics: Jay Prakash Majumdar

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal Jay Prakash Majumdar on Saturday claimed that hundred of BJP leaders are unhappy with the party and are looking for alternative politics.

Majumdar speaking exclusively to ANI said, "Hundreds of BJP leaders in Bengal are unhappy with the party and the way it is functioning. They are all looking for alternatives which mean Trinamool Congress (TMC)."

Jay Prakash Majumdar, who was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party in January, joined the Trinamool Congress last Tuesday. He has been appointed as the state vice-president of TMC.



Majumdar stated that some of the party leaders are destroying the BJP in Bengal. According to him, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari is still in BJP due to fear of CBI investigation.

"Adhikari is with the BJP because he has fear for CBI and his credibility has weakened after they lost in their own ward. What I understood at that point of time, keeping in mind that he (Suvendu Adhikari) may be arrested by central agencies due to his past deeds and to escape that thing he joined BJP with understanding."

Jayprakash claimed that Suvendu Adhikari stops the Central funds from reaching the state and wants the people of Bengal to suffer. "After joining BJP I have seen Suvendu Adhikari during internal meetings claiming that the Central leadership don't give any money to Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari said that common people should suffer and if people will suffer then will we may get more votes. This is a diabolical election or political strategy by Suvendu Adhikari."

"Most of the BJP leaders are unhappy with the ongoing politics of BJP in Bengal. If the unhappy leaders want to become happy they can look for alternatives and at present most of them are looking forward to joining TMC. Several leaders are not happy in BJP", claimed Majumdar.

Further pointing his finger at the Bengal LoP, Majumdar said, "I have raised several important issues regarding state BJP's election strategy and position of Suvendu Adhikari. I have raised one serious issue that West Bengal BJP for the last two years knowingly created a situation in the state where a sense of a lack of law and order grows. Because they want to complain about West Bengal's law and order. They wanted to create a situation of prevailing lawlessness in Bengal." (ANI)

