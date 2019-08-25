BJP leaders laud PV Sindhu for her feat at BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders on Sunday lauded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her stellar achievement at the BWF World Championships.

"Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara. You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Sindhu's win will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports.

"Historical achievement by an exceptional player! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the first-ever gold medal for India in BWF World Badminton Championships. Her historic win will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports," he tweeted.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also congratulated the player. "Congratulations World Champion @Pvsindhu1for winning the #BWFWorldChampionship. Indeed a great moment for India. So proud of your achievement. Keep the Tricolor flying high. Best wishes," he said on the micro-blogging site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded Sindhu and said that she brought laurels for the country.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on creating history by winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships. Your victory over Nazomi Okuhara of Japan makes India so hugely proud. You have brought laurels for us. India is celebrating," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised Sindhu for her performance.

"Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1for grabbing and giving first ever gold medal to India at the BWF World Championships. You have made our entire Nation proud by your commendable achievement !", Fadnavis said on Twitter.

Sawant tweeted, "Congratulations to #PVSindhu for creating history by becoming the first Indian to win Gold at #BWFWorldChampionships."

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Sindhu's win is a historic moment for the country.

"Incredible! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game. This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud," he tweeted.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland today.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by beating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

