BJP leaders meet MP Guv, seeks cancellation of appointments made by Kamal Nath govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon to inform him about the alleged unconstitutional appointments being made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state.

"The government is making excuses to avoid the floor test as it will not be able to prove its majority," reads the letter that was submitted by the BJP delegation to the Governor. The delegation consisted of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, and VD Sharma.

"As Kamal Nath government is making several unconstitutional appointments, the Governor is requested to cancel them which were made in the past three days by the minority government," reads the letter.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor reiterating the demand for the rebel Congress MLAs to be brought back to Bhopal from Bengaluru, where they are currently lodged.

"Let the 16 MLAs, who have been held captive, be released. Let them live in their respective houses for 5-7 days without any fear. So that they can take an independent decision," Nath said in the letter.

In the letter, Nath further said the Governor's order of conducting the floor test on Tuesday itself, failing which it would be considered that his government lacks a majority, would be 'unconstitutional because of it being baseless.' (ANI)

