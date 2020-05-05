BJP leaders must understand what constitutional rights are: Shivakumar on being denied to donate for migrants' transportation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): After Congress delegation was denied to donate a cheque of Rs one crore to ensure free transportation to migrants, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said that Congress party can go anywhere and help anyone they want and BJP leaders must understand what constitutional rights are.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister who holds the transport portfolio, Lakshman Savadi suggested the Congress delegation for donating at least Rs 150 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund instead of handing over a cheque of Rs one crore as a donation in order to bear the transportation fare of the migrants.

While reacting to Deputy CM and other BJP leaders' comments, Shivakumar said, "BJP leaders must understand what constitutional rights are. Who are these BJP leaders? They are now entering to help migrant workers after RSS guidelines. They must understand that we are a party and we can go anywhere and help anyone we want."

Congress leaders on Monday met Savadi to handover a cheque of Rs one crore in order to donate money for the migrant workers' transportation.

However, Savadi did not accept the cheque and suggested the Congress delegation to donate a bigger amount to the CM Relief Fund.

While addressing media after meeting the Congress leaders' delegation in the leadership of KPCC president, DK Shivakumar, Savadi said: "Congress has a history and its a wealthy party, still if Congress leaders want to donate, at least they must donate Rs 150 crores to the CM relief fund to fight COVID-19."

DK Shivakumar yesterday slammed the government and urged to depute free transport services to migrant workers, he asserted that Congress will donate money in this regard.

But the Managing Director of KSRTC denied to accept the cheque of Rs one crore and suggested the Congress delegation to meet transport minister or Chief Minister and donate to CM relief funds. Hence, today congress leaders met deputy CM Lakshman Savadi and tried to handover Rs one crore cheque which he did not accept.

After Congress leaders slammed the government and people criticised the decision of collecting bus fares, CM BS Yediyurappa ordered for free transport service to migrant workers. (ANI)

