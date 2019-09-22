Union Minister Piyush Goyal changed his profile picture on Twitter to Howdy Modi! logo. (Photo/Twitter)
BJP leaders, netizens change their profile pictures on Twitter to Howdy Modi! logo

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid the euphoric atmosphere at the Howdy Modi! event in Houston, netizens including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have changed their profile pictures on Twitter to 'Howdy Modi! logo in order to express their exhilaration.
Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, and Piyush Goyal have changed their profile pictures to Howdy Modi! logo and urged everyone to tune into Prime Minister Modi's event ahead of his mega address.

"Stage is set for Howdy, Modi. Do not miss PM Narendra Modi Ji's address at the historic Community Summit in Houston, Texas, USA tonight 8:30 PM (IST) onwards!" tweeted Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans have thronged the NRG stadium today to attend the historic event.
The event commenced with the multiethnic cultural programmes with artistes performing Indian classical and folk songs and dances, among other numbers.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged everyone to tune into the Howdy Modi! event live and tweeted a poster of the event.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal retweeted PMO India's video featuring PM Modi entering the stage at NRG stadium.

Official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted pictures and videos of the event featuring the jubilant atmosphere of the stadium.

The craze of the event is such that a large chunk of Twitterati has also changed their profile pictures on the micro-blogging site to showcase their zeal and enthusiasm for the Howdy Modi! event. (ANI)

