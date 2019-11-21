BJP leaders protest against contaminated water near Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bringing attention to the issue of contaminated water, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday led a protest where the demonstrators carried drinking water from 500 different places in Delhi to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

The protestors were standing with BJP flags and raised slogans against the Delhi government.

"We want the Chief Minister to see the kind of water we are given by the Delhi Jal Board. The water is fully contaminated and can lead to various health problems. The Bureau of Indian Standards had done a survey around the country and respective Chief Ministers of their respective state took action against the contaminated water. But here, our Chief Minister is just letting us drink the water," a protestor told ANI.

"The government is playing with the health of the people. Delhi does not even have clean air to breathe and now we are given dirty contaminated water. We are carrying water from our homes and will ask Kejriwal to drink this," he added.

"We have a right to clean water. The water given by the Delhi Jal Board cannot be used. If the Delhi government is not able to provide its people with clean water, then I think Arvind Kejriwal should resign. We have filed complaints many times and we see no action on the issue," another protestor added.

Hoardings demanding an explanation from Delhi Jal Board President over the water quality in the national capital have come up in some parts of the city.

The development comes days after a ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards on the quality of tap water stated that Delhi is at the bottom of the quality chart. Delhi government has, however, asked for re-evaluation of water quality following which a joint testing team was ordered to be constituted by Central ministry.

On November 20, the Chief Minister had nominated Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB for the joint water quality testing exercise.

Delhi Jal Board plans to collect over 3,000 samples of water from different areas in the national capital to ascertain whether the water is clean or dirty. (ANI)

