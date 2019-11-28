Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi while speaking to ANI on Thursday (Photo/ANI)
BJP leaders should work for people instead of delivering speeches: Congress

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress">Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi on Thursday said that the BJP leaders should work for people instead of delivering mere speeches.
"I want to give a piece of advice to BJP that they should not just deliver speeches, rather they should make policies for the people and work for them. BJP's problem is that they speak a lot but work very less," Congress">Congress spokesperson Tyagi told ANI.
This comes two days after, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.
Continuing, Tyagi said, "BJP formed a government in Maharashtra in an undemocratic way. Supreme Court tried to show a mirror to them."
Commenting on NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement that he is with NCP and the party has not expelled him, Tyagi asserted that it would be NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision.
"The ideology of the Congress">Congress party is similar to Sharad Pawar's ideologies. We had a conversation with him regarding NCP. It would be his decision regarding Ajit Pawar," said Tyagi.
On being asked if the Congress">Congress Party has compromised while forming the alliance in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena and NCP, Tyagi said: "BJP formed an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Now that their alliance has been called off, they allege PDP to be a traitor. Our alliance is with Shiv Sena and that party has supported us on several occasions like Balasaheb Thackeray supporting Indira Gandhi. Shiv Sena had also supported Pranav Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil as President candidates."
"The alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress">Congress and NCP is based on the Common Minimum Programme (CPM) in which the farmers, their issues, the youth of Maharashtra and the state's development have been kept as a centre point," he added.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Shivaji Park here today evening.
He will be leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress">Congress Party (NCP), and Congress">Congress. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.
His oath-taking follows weeks of political uncertainty and changing political equations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit supporting BJP and being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.
In a shocking development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning. The duo stepped down from their posts on Monday evening after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the 288-member Assembly the next day.
Soon after the October 24 results, Shiv Sena demanded rotation of the chief minister's post and equal power-sharing in the NDA government, something rejected by the ally BJP. The weeks of political stalemate led to the imposition of President's rule on November 13.
Firm on its demands, Sena, the second-largest party in the state, did not hesitate to cobble up with the ideological opponents -- NCP and Congress">Congress -- and was given the chief minister's post. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:58 IST

