BJP leading in Haryana, but still short of halfway mark

New Delhi (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After an initial neck-to-neck contest, the BJP has taken a lead over the Congress in Haryana although the saffron party is still short of halfway mark in the 90-member state assembly.

According to the ECI, BJP has won 30 seats and is leading on 10, while Congress has won 24 and is leading on 7 seats.

On the other hand, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has won 10 seats. With this, Dushyant Chautala led JJP is expected to play the role of kingmaker.

The Independents have won 6 seats and are leading on one, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has won one seat -- Ellanabad from where its leader Abhay Singh Chautala got elected. (ANI)

