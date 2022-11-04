BJP-led Centre is pro-poor, industry-friendly: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the BJP-led central government is pro-poor, pro-farmer and also industry-friendly.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference India Chem 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba also graced the occasion.

While addressing the occasion, Mandaviya stated, "Today India is progressing and an industry-friendly atmosphere is being created by the government with a holistic approach. Our government is pro-poor, pro-farmer but also industry-friendly."

He further stated that if any country wants to cater to the needs of its people, generate employment and wants to establish itself in the international market then Industrial development is a must and for Industrial development to happen, an ecosystem has to be created.

Underlying the quality of the government, Mandaviya said that this is the quality of this government that it does not think in 'token' but in 'total'.

"We have to think how India should progress further with the total approach," he said.



Mandaviya also lauded the role of scientists and industries in manufacturing COVID vaccine during the pandemic.

Talking about 'Aatmnirbhar' Bharat, the Union Minister said that Aatmnirbhar Bharat does not mean that we won't import anything but it means that critical requirements of the nation should be fulfilled by the nation.

Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister highlighted various achievements of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals industry which have become a global player.

He also suggested the need to create a roadmap for the industry for long-term policy support, investment as well as export promotion.

While addressing the event Bhagwanth Khuba said that it is clearly evident that India is a growing economy and investing in India is beneficial.

He also said that for the Industrial sector of any nation, the government, leadership and decision taking capabilities of the leadership are important.

Lauding the strong leadership and decision-making capabilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khuba stated that with a stable regime, strong leadership and decision taking capabilities of Prime Minister Narendra in the last eight years, the world and investors have started to show more faith in India.

Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Arun Baroka, Prabh Das, Prabh Das, Chairman- FICCI Petrochemicals Committee and MD & CEO, HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd., Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, and other senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of Industries and Diplomats were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

