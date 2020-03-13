BJP-led previous govt responsible for power crisis in Jharkhand: Congress

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has launched an attack on previous BJP government holding it responsible for power crisis in the seven districts of the state.

"Seven districts including Ramgarh, Koderma, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Chatara, East Singhbhum and Bokaro have been facing severe power crisis as the power company started power cut in these districts citing the outstanding dues of 5 thousand crores on the state government. The corporation had given a deadline of February 25 to clear it," said Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey.

"We are facing this due to double engine government, the previous state government led by BJP and central government. People of Jharkhand have paid the dues, but due to BJP's dues went so high, we are still facing issues. BJP should answer to people of Jharkhand," he said.

"Other states have dues of more than 50 thousand crores, but power discom Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) doesn't take any action against them. It is a central led body and hence it is on the instance of the central government showing ill-practices against Jharkhand and giving power cuts," he further added.

The DVC supplies around 600MW of power daily to Ranchi, Dhanbad, Koderma, East Singhbhum, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts, which fall under its jurisdiction. After February 25, it has started supplying just 50 per cent of required Mega Watts. (ANI)

