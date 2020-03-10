BJP legislative party meeting underway in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): A BJP legislative party meeting is underway at the party office here on Tuesday.

Union Minister and MP from Damoh, Prahlad Patel, and other senior leaders of the party are also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, and other BJP leaders reached the residence of Speaker NP Prajapati to submit the resignations of 19 Congress MLAs.

Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party earlier today, stating that "it is time to move on."

Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, have accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing differences since it formed a government in the state in 2018 after 15 years. (ANI)

