BJP likely to go for organisational overhaul after Makar Sankranti

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The much-anticipated and pending organisational overhaul of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to take place post-Makar Sankranti which is considered as an auspicious period according to the Hindu calendar.

Sources said that among likely changes would be relinquishing of the post of BJP president by Amit Shah and the induction of national working president JP Nadda to the top job.

The changes are likely to take place in the middle of January after Makar Sankranti ( January 14), the period considered to be particularly auspicious to embark on new assignments and projects, sources told ANI.

The organisational changes were delayed as the party wanted to consolidate itself in the Lok Sabha polls and also the assembly elections in various states.

"Decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, criminalisation of triple talaq and Citizenship Amendment Act had also delayed the organisational overhaul. The senior leadership did not want to make any hasty announcements or decisions, which could affect the party and its morale," sources said.

Since the tough decisions have been taken and implemented conclusively, the party's central leadership would now concentrate at revamping and strengthening the party unit further, said sources.

They said the core team of the BJP is also expected to undergo changes as many leaders would either be replaced or given different roles in the new set up.

A senior party leader said that Nadda is expected to bring in his confidantes into the organisational setup, with the blessings of outgoing party chief Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will give him a free hand in managing party affairs in his own way ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital and Bihar.

"The change of the guard on many fronts would be the first step towards making organisation ready for the next round of assembly elections," said sources.

The party is also expected to see major changes in states many state heads are likely to be replaced along with various chiefs of different wings.

Apart from Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the party has been busy with assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand. (ANI)

