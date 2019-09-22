BJP lines up various programmes to mark 150th birth anniversary of Bapu

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP has organised various programmes with the tagline 'Mann Mein Bapu' (Bapu is in our hearts) to spread awareness about Mahatma Gandhi's principles ahead of his 150th birth anniversary.

Shah along with BJP working president JP Nadda held a meeting here on Saturday with the party MPs from all the states via video conferencing to discuss the plans to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

During the meeting, he discussed several programmes organised by the BJP to spread awareness about Gandhi's principles and make them eternal.

"On the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, the BJP is organising the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from October 2 to 31 across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' by paying homage at Bapu's Samadhi on October 2," said Shah during the meeting.

"Every public representative of the party should undertake 15-day padayatra in his respective areas and spread the principles of Mahatma Gandhi to the people of the village through programmes like cleanliness, Khadi, freedom from single-use plastic and tree plantation, etc," he added.

Shah further stated that these programmes should be carried out with similar effect in the areas where the BJP is not represented in the Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

