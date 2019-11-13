BJP lodges 'false complaints' with EC, allege TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after BJP accused the Thanapara OC (Officer-in-Charge) of campaigning for by-elections in Karimpur (Nadia) with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, the TMC on Tuesday refuted the allegations in a complaint to Election Commission (EC).

On Monday, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thanapara police station, Sumit Kumar Ghosh accusing him of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, the TMC termed it as 'false complaints with EC.'

The BJP has accused him of taking part in the door to door campaigns with the TMC MP Mahua Moitra. "This is to bring your notice that the O/C of Thanapara PS, Nadia district, Sumit Kumar Ghosh, within 77 AC Karimpur has been seen regularly going for door to door campaigning with the AITC MP. This is a blatant violation of the MCC which is in force in the entire district," the letter was written by BJP state secretary Tushar Kanti Ghosh read.

A photo that allegedly shows the officer with the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra while she is conducting a "door to door campaign" for the by-elections has also been included with the letter.

"The BJP demands the immediate transfer of Ghosh from these duties and be kept out of the districts in which the MCC is operative. Also, appropriate action should be initiated against the officer," the letter added.

By-elections for the Kaliaganj (SC) and Kharagpur Sadar legislative assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on November 25.

The Kharagpur Sadar fell vacant after the election of BJP's Dilip Ghosh to Lok Sabha. (ANI)

