BJP mainly responsible for violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A day after violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in various parts of Delhi, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mainly responsible for the situation.

"The way the BJP government has consistently neglected, humiliated and blamed the farmers, it has played a decisive role in turning the anger of the farmers into a rage. BJP is mainly responsible for the situation that has been created now. The BJP, assuming moral responsibility, should immediately repeal the agricultural laws," Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Yadav had on Tuesday participated in a tractor rally parade in Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district to show solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws at Delhi borders.

More than 300 Police personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers during the tractor rally on Tuesday, said Delhi Police.

A total of 22 FIRs have been registered in different police stations across the national capital in connection with the violence which broke out during yesterday's tractor rally.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their rally. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)