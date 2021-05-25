BJP making mockery of democracy: Congress

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India],May 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over raids conducted by the Delhi Police at Twitter premises in the national capital and Gurgaon saying that BJP attempts to make "mockery of democracy", they could have sent notice to Twitter rather than conducting searches.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "It's very perplexing and distressing and I am not saying this because Congress agrees with Twitter. What they have done is objective and they would have done this in any other circumstances. Speaking up for a platform that disseminates information is speaking up for the democracy."

He further added, "These are the times when the police have lots of work to do. Instead, they are going and harassing people as far is freedom of expression is concerned".

"What toolkit we are talking about? It is something new that has started. Are we not allowed to be criticise the government? A government which has been a colossal failure, colossal failure not in the ordinary sense," questioned the senior Congress leader.



He stated that virtually, the inaction and inability to counter the pandemic caused by Coronavirus is something that the people of the country have the right to complain about if nothing else.

"We have the right to ask for help and we have the right to complain if that help is not coming. By giving the level of toolkit or something else you cannot get away from the responsibility," said Khurshid.

He further added, "If the Delhi police think that it needs something from the Congress or any person from the Congress as per the law, we would answer it. If we feel that it's unlawfully done, then we will go to the court."

The Congress today wrote to Twitter highlighting the urgent need to affix "manipulative media" tags to the tweets of the Union Ministers in the central government for spreading "false and malicious propaganda".

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi Police had asked Twitter to share the information that it has regarding the alleged toolkit and why it used the "manipulated media" tag used on tweets alleging a Congress "Toolkit" against the central government. It had also carried out a search at the offices of Twitter India in Lado Sarai, New Delhi, and Gurugram. (ANI)

