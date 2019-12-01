BJP may have to step down in Karnataka after by-polls: Congress' BK Hariprasad

Karwar (Karnataka) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Sunday asserted that there are indications on the ground level that the BJP government in Karnataka might tumble after the December 5 by-polls in the state.

"While travelling in the constituencies to campaign for the upcoming by-polls, it is clear from the public response and workers' enthusiasm that people of Karnataka will conduct a major surgery on BJP," Hariprasad said.

The Congress leader said that after the by-election results on December 9, the "BJP may have to get down from their chair" in the state.

"BJP has bought over about 17 Congress and JDS MLAs in Karnataka. By-elections are scheduled to be conducted on December 5. There are a lot of descensions in the BJP itself," he said.

Hariprasad said that the by-polls will leave a hung assembly in Karnataka.

"JDS leader Deve Gowda will have to take a call to install a stable government for another four years," he added.

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 vacant seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

