BJP member demands law on population control

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): BJP member Sanjay Seth on Wednesday demanded that the government should enact a law on population control and voting right should be denied to those having more than two children.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Seth said that the country will have to face long-term consequences due to growth in population.

Seth, who is BJP MP from Ranchi, said India is poised to overtake China as the most populous country in 2027 and the population would touch 160 crore in the next 30 years.

He said those with more than two children should be denied some government facilities and they should be denied the voting right. "A Bill should be brought to make the law," he said. (ANI)

