BJP members put under house arrest enroute Antarvedi

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Many BJP leaders and workers were taken under house arrest in East Godavari district, including party state president Somu Veerraju in Rajahmundry here on Wednesday.

This comes after the party members were on their way to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple while calling out 'Chalo Antarvedi'. Soon after, the police put the BJP leaders and cadre under house arrest.

Besides 10 party workers, BJP Peddapuram town president Cherukuri Ravikrishna has been put under house arrest in the Peddapuram town to prevent them from going to Antarvedi. In a conversation with ANI over the phone, Peddapuram Sub Inspector Balaji confirmed that 11 BJP personnel have been house arrested.

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju expressed fury over the house arrests of party leaders and workers including himself, who were going to Antarvedi on Wednesday morning from different parts of the district.

In a statement, Veerraju questioned whether they were "terrorists" to be kept under house arrest. He said, "Arresting those who question the attacks on Hindu temples is not correct. We are not afraid and ready to continue our protest. Nobody is arrested to date, that itself shows the negligent attitude of your government."

"It is unethical to arrest those who work in parties. BJP is a nationalist party for the Hindutva cause," he said.

"Don't we even have the right to see the charred chariot at Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple? What kind of democracy it is?" he asked.

He urged the police to immediately release the BJP leaders and cadre who are under house arrest.

He also accused the state government of diverting and misusing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds. "The government takes serious note of minor attacks on churches, but they are not concerned about the destruction of temples and setting fire of chariots."

The chariot of famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

