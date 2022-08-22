"BJP misusing its powers": AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP over corruption allegations against Sisodia

Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the ongoing liquor scam case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and said that the "BJP is misusing its powers against the Opposition to suppress its voice."

While addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Why is BJP targetting Manish Sisodia, who is an ideal for the whole country," asked Bhardwaj while attacking BJP.

According to him, BJP is misusing its powers against the Opposition to suppress its voice.

"BJP wants that no Opposition raises voice even if there is a rise in inflation and unemployment in the country," he said.

While giving a reference to many BJP names, the AAP spokesperson alleged that as soon as a corrupt leader joins BJP, all corruption cases are closed against him.

"Suvendu Adhikari was completely indulged into corruption, till he was in TMC, but as soon he came to the BJP, all cases against him were closed and he is now the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly. Besides him, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mukul Roy, Narayan Rane are also some other names who were deep into corruption, but they all became honest as soon as they joined BJP," said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Speaking about the allegation that the Sisodia has levelled against BJP through a tweet today, he said, "BJP offered Manish Sisodia to join BJP and said that all cases will be closed against him. He was even given the offer of being the chief minister, but Sisodia completely rejected the offer. He is a Rajput, he will get beheaded but will never bow down".

The AAP leader also asked for investigating ex-Delhi Governor Anil Baijal's decision.

"If CBI wants to investigate the liquor policy, it should also investigate the decision of ex-Delhi Governor Anil Baijal, as it was passed during his tenure only", he said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Manish Sisodia on Friday, in connection with an alleged scam in the implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy, which now stands withdrawn.

Sisodia was among 15 others who were booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Sisodia and the AAP have claimed innocence. They have claimed that Sisodia was targeted because he is a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. (ANI)