BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urges Maha govt appeal against acquittal in Kamala Mill fire case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the Maharashtra government to appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the Kamala Mill fire case.

Notably, a Mumbai court had earlier this week discharged two owners of the Kamala Mills, who were booked in the case related to the 2017 fire at the premises, in which 14 people were killed.

Shelar, in his letter on Wednesday, urged the Maharashtra government to move an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the session court order discharging the accused in the case.



Also taking to Twitter, Shelar said the Maharashtra government had earlier taken strict actions against the accused in the Kamala fire case and said a new case should also be filed against them for FSI (floor space index) scam.

Earlier, a controversy had erupted after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in December 2019 reportedly refused to share its findings on the FSI violations in the Kamala Mills premises with the state's anti-corruption bureau.

The court had earlier this week discharged compound owners Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari, who were booked in connection with the case related to a fire that erupted at a restaurant and pub located in Kamala Mills Compound on December 29, 2017.

As many as 14 people had lost their lives in the fire incident while several others were injured. The police had booked 14 people in the matter including the owners of the compound, BMC officials and owners of the establishment. (ANI)

