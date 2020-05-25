BJP MLA blames police for inaction in sadhu's murder in Maharashtra's Nanded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP MLA from Naigaon, Rajesh Pawar, on Sunday slammed the police administration and demanded action against them over the murder of a sadhu in Nanded's Umri region.

Naigaon comes under Nanded district in Maharashtra, where the incident took place.

"The sadhu was a known and respected figure in the area. It is important to note that the village people had filed a complaint against the accused 15 days back. However, the police did not take any action against him. Therefore, the incident took place. Action should be taken against the police too," Pawar told reporters here.

Citing the incident in Palghar, where two sadhus and their driver were killed a few days back, the BJP MLA alleged that the life of saints and common people are currently not safe in Maharashtra.

"A murder took place in Palghar a few days back. A similar incident has happened here now. Let alone the sadhus, even the common people are not safe in Maharashtra these days," he said.

Earlier today, the police arrested an accused in connection with the murder of a sadhu, according to Vijay Kumar Magar, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The sadhu's body was found at his ashram in Umri late last night, the police said. (ANI)

