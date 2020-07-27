BJP MLA Cuncolim Clafasio Dias tests negative for COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Cuncolim Clafasio Dias has tested negative for COVID-19, and has been shifted to GMC for further treatment.

He also applauded the doctors and the medical staff of the ESI Hospital for their efforts.

"Happy to announce that my colleague and MLA Cuncolim Clafasio Dias has been tested negative for COVID-19 and shifted to GMC for further treatment. Applaud the great efforts by our doctors and medical staff at ESI Hospital. Team Goa united in this fight against COVID-19," said Rane in a Facebook post.

MLA Dias had tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,861, including 1,549 active cases. While 3,277 people have cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 35. (ANI)

