BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto escapes after Dhanbad Police raids residence to arrest him

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Dhanbad Police on Wednesday raided the residence of BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto to arrest him in connection with an alleged case of land acquisition, arms act, and molestation.

According to the police, the MLA from Baghmara managed to escape. However, the police arrested four of his supporters after they raised an objection during the raid.



Police said that they are conducting raids at several places to nab Mahto. (ANI)

