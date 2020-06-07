BJP MLA distributes masks, sanitisers, PPE kits to priests in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Priests from select temples in Moradabad's Kanth area were given masks, sanitisers, PPE kits on Sunday by BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh (Chunnu), in the wake of re-opening of religious places and places of worship under Unlock 1.

"The Centre and state government are doing everything they can to fight this pandemic. I felt I should also do my bit through my personal money. Hence, our team distributed masks, sanitisers and PPE kits to priests in the temples of our village. They would be interacting with so many devotees from Monday onwards, so they need as much protection as possible from coronavirus," said the BJP MLA.

He added that 50 villages have been sanitised till now.



The minister was seen sanitising a temple, along with his team, and pasting stickers on the ground to ensure social distancing.



"We are thankful to the government that they are taking care of us. If we don't take precautions and follow safety norms, nobody will be able to help. We must all do our bit," one of the priests at Mahakaleshwar Dham spoke to ANI.

The guidelines, pertaining to graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have also been put on display outside the temples, he added. (ANI)

