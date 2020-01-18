BJP MLA expresses reservations about Mumbai Nightlife project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Saturday raised objections to Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's dream project -- Mumbai Nightlife.

Speaking to media persons, Shelar said: "This project can lead to the opening of bars and restaurants during night time, which will hassle the people."

Under this pilot project, which will begin from January 26, malls and restaurants owners can run their businesses for 24 hours.

"This project will begin on January 26. That is a dry day. It may be possible that liquor will be served. Is that fine with the government," he asked.

The BJP leader said that this step also raises question over women's security.

He said: "Police and traffic cops are already burdened with works. Now with pubs and bars opening throughout the night, it will lead to an additional burden on them." (ANI)

